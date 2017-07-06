New medical office planned for Atascadero

Following the trend around the Sunken Gardens, a medical office is planned for Atascadero near the Rotunda. Pacific Central Coast Health Center is planning to build medical offices at 5920 West Mall. A medical office at that location was recently town down because of a structural issue.
The new building is expected to open next year.
