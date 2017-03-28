New SLO County Women’s Jail Opens

Next week, the San Luis Obispo County Women’s jail opens to inmates.

The $40 million dollar jail took three years to build on Kansas Avenue, just west of San Luis Obispo. The jail has 194 beds and two safety cells for mentally unstable inmates.

That’s a profound increase from the 43 beds available at the current jail. The new facility will employ about 150 people.

The current jail is more than 30 years of age. The current population is about 43, but it can increase to 60 to 100 women after a big event like St Patrick’s Day or the recent Without a Woman March, if things were to get out of hand.

Inmates will move into the new jail next week.

Demolition of the old jail will begin with in a few weeks.

County Supervisors recently approved a $14 million dollar animal shelter which will be built a short distance from the jail.