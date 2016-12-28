No Concrete Conclusion on Mobile Home Fire

According to the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services and Fire Department, there’s still no concrete conclusion into what lead to a late Thursday night mobile home fire inside the Paso Robles Mobile Home Park in the 3300 block of Spring Street. The fire destroyed the mobile home, one male occupant believed to be in his 20’s, was inside when the fire broke out, but got out to safety thanks to neighbors. The mobile home may have been owned by his parents who were on vacation when the fire broke out about 11:45 pm. According to Fire Chief Ken Johnson, investigators have narrowed down the location of where the fire may have broken out, but that and an official cause of the fire isn’t officially known, but appears not to have been intentionally set.

