No Fireworks in Morro Bay this 4th of July. Bill Luffe raised almost $18,000 to pay for the explosives, but he neglected to file a request with the California Coastal Commission in time to get the permit for a fireworks show.

Now, he’s offering to return the money to donors.

Luffee is the president of the Morro Bay Harbor Department.

There will be a big fireworks show in Paso Robles on the 4th of July. The Paderewski Festival again organizing Paso Pops for the 4th, which will include fireworks.