No Water For Dairy Creek Golf Course

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors vote to provide no more water to Dairy Creek Golf Course near San Luis Obispo.

Supervisor Lynn Compton joined Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill against using driking water to supplement irrigation at the course in El Chorro Regional Park.

Without supplemental water, the course will run dry in 60-90 days.

The course was watered with recycled water from the Men’s Colony nearby, but that ended when state prisons transferred inmates to county jail, thereby reducing the number of inmates at the Men’s Colony.

As a result, recycled water for Dairy Creek dropped by 60%.

Yesterday, golfers from through the county and even the Cal Poly golf team lobbied the supervisors to water the course.