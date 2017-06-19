The North County Loses An Icon

Planning Commissioner Dan Del Campo died Friday at the age of 69. The former Sound Off Host was appointed to the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission by Supervisor John Peschong in January.

Serving on the County Planning Commission was not Del Campo’s first foray into public service.

Before relocating to Lake Nacimiento, Dan Del Campo served as Mayor of Thousand Oaks. He also served on the City Council. At one point, Dan was Mayor while his wife, Mary Jo served on the Thousand Oaks School Board.

The couple met in study hall in high school in Des Plaines, Illinois. They were married for 46 years.

Services are pending. There will be a Celebration of Life at Oak Shores, but the date has not been set. If you would like to make a donation rather than purchase flowers, Dan would appreciate your choosing USC Norris Cancer Hospital.

