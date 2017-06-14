A North County rape case again ends in mistrial. For the second time, jurors deadlock on whether a Paso Robles man raped his then-girlfriend’s intoxicated aunt.

Rian Mabus is 32. He’s accused of raping a 41-year-old Tehachapi woman after a night of drinking during a family get together on Labor Day Weekend in 2014.

The first trial ended with a 6-6 deadlock.

This recent trial ended with a deadlock of eight votes for “guilty” and four “not guilty.”

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney will decide whether to try the case a third time. They’ll tell Rian Mabus at a hearing June 27th if there will be a third trial.