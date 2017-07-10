North County Weather – MON 7/10/17

Temperatures have cooled slightly as we move out of that scorching heat wave we had over the weekend. Not much relief though: Highs will remain in the mid 90s as we move into Wednesday. And then temperatures will punch back up into the low 100s as we approach this weekend.

This Afternoon: Patchy smoke. Mostly sunny, with highs mainly in the middle 90s. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows mostly in the upper 50s. Calm wind becoming west southwest between 10 and 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies, with highs mostly in the lower 90s. West southwest wind between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.