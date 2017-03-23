Sunny Today, Rain Tomorrow

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the low 60’s Tomorrow, increasing clouds and an 80% chance of rain as another storm moves in over the North County. A slight chance of rain on Saturday. Mostly sunny on Sunday. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:The Morning Exchange – Wednesday, 3-23-2017NextNext post:Junior Fairboard Applications AvailableRelated postsJunior Fairboard Applications AvailableMarch 23, 2017Pfeiffer Bridge Demolition CompleteMarch 23, 2017Paso Man Gets 6-years for Fatal DUI CrashMarch 23, 2017Cal Poly Tuition IncreasedMarch 23, 2017More Rain ExpectedMarch 22, 2017Beaverstock RenamedMarch 22, 2017