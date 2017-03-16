North County Weather for Thursday

Sunny today with highs near 80. Increasing clouds on Saturday. A chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Post navigationNextNext post:Atascadero to Discuss Eagle Ranch E.I. ReportRelated postsAtascadero to Discuss Eagle Ranch E.I. ReportMarch 16, 2017High Speed Chase in North CountyMarch 16, 2017Local Paper Alleges Brown Act ViolationMarch 16, 2017North County Weather for WednesdayMarch 15, 2017Bryson Confirmed as New Atascadero Fire ChiefMarch 15, 2017Paso Residents Appeal RV Resort PlanMarch 15, 2017