This Afternoon: Sunny, with highs mostly in the lower 90s. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows mainly in the middle 50s. Southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with highs near 90. West southwest wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.