This Afternoon: Sunny, with highs mostly in the lower 90s. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with lows mostly in the lower 50s. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with highs mainly in the lower 90s. North northwest wind around 15 mph becoming south southwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.