North County Weather Weekend Forecast

Another hot day in the North County today. Temperatures will hit triple digit highs throughout most of the area. Paso Robles is expected to have day-time of around 109 degrees!

On Saturday you can expect much of the same conditions with high temperatures around 106 degrees.

Then on Sunday, temperatures will taper off a bit with daytime highs in the mid 90s. We’ll see a slight cooling trend moving into Monday.

Weekend Forecast:

Today: Sunny and hot, with highs around 106. Northwest wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows mainly in the upper 50s. North northwest wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with highs around 106. North northwest wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with lows mainly in the lower 60s. West wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with highs mainly in the upper 90s. Southwest wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with lows mostly in the upper 50s.