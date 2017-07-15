North County weekend weather – 7/15&16

Here’s your weekend weather forecast:

Today: Sunny and hot, with highs mostly in the upper 90s. North northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows mostly in the lower 60s. North northwest wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, with highs around 101. Northwest wind between 10 and 15 mph becoming calm. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, with lows near 60. Calm wind becoming northwest between 10 and 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.