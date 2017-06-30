North County Weekend Weather Forecast

Friday, June 30th – Sunday, July 2nd

Friday Tonight: Clear during the early evening, then becoming mostly cloudy, with lows mainly in the middle 50s. Breezy, with a northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with highs mostly in the lower 90s. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with lows mostly in the middle 50s. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with highs mostly in the middle 80s. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with lows mainly in the lower 50s. West southwest wind between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.