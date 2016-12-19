Not Guilty Plea Entered By Nipomo Woman Causing Police Involved DUI Crash

The 18 year Nipomo woman arrested and charged with a head-on DUI crash injuring a Guadalupe, police officer, his prisoner along with herself has plead not guilty, while in court last week. Miranda A. Miranda is charged with felony DUI causing injury along with added charges of causing injury to two people and great bodily injury to the prisoner in the December 12th crash on Highway 1 near Brown Road in the Santa Maria area. Officer Efran Osegura was transporting prisoner, Aabacuc Lopez-Sanchez to the Main Santa Barbara County Jail, when he noticed a truck headed north in the south bound lane, he tried to avoid the truck, but Miranda, according to the CHP, veered into his path, leading to the head on collision. In court, Miranda’s bail was set at $100,000 the case is due back in court on December 28th.

