Off The Cliff 4.03.2018

The investigation continues into the tragic murder-suicide by two women who drove an SUV loaded with their adopted children off a cliff in northern California.

The Hart family’s two mothers and three of their six adopted children were found dead. Three others are missing and presumed dead, possibly washed out to sea.

Police are talking with social service authorities in Oregon and West Linn police about the family who lived there in 2013. In 2011, one of the two mothers pleaded guilty to a domestic assault charge for overdoing a spanking given to her six-year-old adopted daughter. That was in Minnesota. The family lived an alternative lifestyle and often participated together in progressive political demonstrations, including a protest against police violence in Portland, Oregon, during which one of the adopted boys was photographed hugging a police officer.

Deputies in Mendocino say the vehicle’s computer shows that the SUV reached speeds of 90 miles per hour before it rocketed off the 100-foot cliff on the coast of northern California. They say the software suggested the crash was deliberate.