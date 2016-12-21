Officer’s Name Cannot Be Released; Grover Beach Police Chief Says

The recent fatal dog attack by dogs owned privately by a Grover Beach Police officer, calls continue to be made to name the officer who owned the dogs, one which was later euthanized. Police Chief John Peters says they cannot release the officer’s name because the identity is part of a personnel record protected by the California Public Safety Officers Procedural Act. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, during an ongoing investigation into the events which lead to the attack of 85 year old Grover Beach resident, Betty Long, by at least one dog, a Belgian Malinois, and the death of 64 year old neighbor, David Fear, who succumbed to wounds inflicted by the dogs while he attempted to save Long. The 2nd dog, a German Shepard is being held under quarantine, by the officer/owner involved. County Animal Services is in charge of the investigation. The family of Fear say their intention is to seek legal recourse in the fatal attack. Peter Scheer, executive Director at First Amendment Coalition in San Rafael states that since the attack deals with the officer, not in a law enforcement capacity, but a private dog owner, there’s no reason the personnel file should factor into disclosure decisions. Fear died this past Friday night at Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo, following efforts of a blood transfusion, to restore a large amount of blood lost during the dog attack.

