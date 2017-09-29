Oktoberfest In Templeton 9.29.2017

Oktoberfest comes to Templeton.The first annual is tomorrow at the Community Park. Runs from one to five tomorrow afternoon.For more information visit the Templeton Chamber of Commerce website. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:In Sports 9.29.2017NextNext post:Captain Sully Sullenberg At Cal Poly 9.29.2017Related postsIn Sports 9.29.2017September 29, 2017Captain Sully Sullenberg At Cal Poly 9.29.2017September 29, 2017Rock Slide 9.29.2017September 29, 2017Supreme Court 9.29.2017September 29, 2017California Men’s Colony 9.29.2017September 29, 2017Test Results In 9.29.2017September 29, 2017