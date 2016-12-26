One Motorcycle Fatality Reported by the CHP, Christmas Day

A Christmas Day roadway fatality is being reported by the California Highway Patrol, with one person dead following a motorcycle crash in Arroyo Grande. The CHP says the crash happened at Los Berros Rd. and Stanton St. just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday. Two motorcycles were reported to have been involved, but its not clear if both were involved in the crash, which is currently under investigation. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released. Meanwhile the CHP has not yet released the statistics of the Christmas weekend Maximum Enforcement Program, which ends just before midnight, tonight.

