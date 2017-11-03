Open Mic Friday – 11/03/2017

Open Mic Friday with Al Fonzi is a lively discussion of local and national topics. It may be controversial or a positive local story. Either way… you won’t want to miss it. Call 805-238-KPRL (5775) to join in and let your opinion be heard. http://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/FRIOM11032017.mp3 Post navigationNextNext post:The Morning Exchange – Fri 11/03/2017Related postsThe Morning Exchange – Fri 11/03/2017November 3, 2017Sound Off – Thu 11/02/2017November 2, 2017The Morning Exchange – Thu 11/02/2017November 2, 2017Sound Off – Wed 11/01/2017November 1, 2017The Morning Exchange – Wed 11/01/2017November 1, 2017Sound Off – Tue 10/31/2017October 31, 2017