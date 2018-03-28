Orange County Sanctuary 3.28.2018

The orange county board of supervisors votes to move against the state’s sanctuary laws.

The board voting 3-0 to join a federal lawsuit against California’s sanctuary laws. The vote challenges senate bill 54, signed into law by the governor last year. It prohibits state and local police agencies from notifying federal officials in many cases when immigrants subject to deportation are about to be released from custody. The release is what led to the death of Kate Steinle. The young Cal Poly graduate who was shot and killed by a previously deported illegal alien while she walked on a popular pier in San Francisco. The undocumented alien who fired the gun was found not guilty of murder and was allowed to go free of shooting the young woman. Meanwhile, other cities in the county are looking to take action to voice their opposition to the state’s sanctuary laws. This includes Yorba Linda, Buena Park, Huntington Beach, and Mission Viejo.

One resident told the supervisors, “the sanctuary state of California is unconstitutional. We need to get rid of the politicians in Sacramento who are not following the constitution of the united states.”