Park Hill Fire 40% Contained

*UPDATE*

Hill Fire Incident Information:

Last Updated: June 27, 2017 8:30 am

Date/Time Started: June 26, 2017 3:27 pm

Administrative Unit: CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Unit

Location: Park Hill Road and La Entrada, east of Santa Margarita

Acres Burned – Containment: 1,200 acres – 40% contained

Evacuations: In the area of Huer Huero Road to Highway 58 including Black Mountain Resort Road, Blue Road, Blue Ridge Road east to Shooting Star Road, south to Golden Pond Way and over to Random Canyon Way.

Evacuation center is at Santa Margarita Elementary School, 22070 H Street, Santa Margarita.

(805) 543-2444 (Evacuations & Road Closures)

(805) 242-6250 (Public Information)

That large plume of smoke billowing from the eastern side of the North County yesterday came from the Park Hill Fire.

The wildfire broke out around 3:30 yesterday afternoon near Parkhill road and Rue de Leon. The fire spread quickly through heavy brush, steep terrain and narrow roads, burning 900 acres near Santa Margarita.

The fire mandated evacuation of homes near Parkhill Road by last night. Tony Cipolla says about 250 peoplewere evacauted.

An evacuation shelter was opened at the Santa Margarita Elementary School.

At 8:00 pm last night, about 25 engines were fighting the fire.

That number grew overnight.