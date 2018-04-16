Parking In Paso Robles 4.16.2018

Parking in downtown Paso Robles.

Tonight, the Paso Robles city council conducting a public forum to help the city ascertain parking issues and potential ways to address those problems.

Does downtown need a parking garage?

Does it need parking meters?

Findings from the public forum tonight will be presented at the city council meeting tomorrow night. If you can’t make it to the forum tonight, you can also email the city.

The address: cityclerk@prcity.com.

The public forum will run from 6:30 to 8:30 at the library conference center.