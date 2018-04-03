Paso City Council 4.03.2018

Tonight, the Paso Robles city council is expected to confirm the hiring of a new fire chief and a new police chief.

The new fire chief is Jonathon Stornetta, who has served as the interim chief for the past several months. Tonight’s meeting will open with a report from chief Stornetta on the rescue of ten transients from the flooded Salinas river. Three were airlifted by the CHP. Seven others were rescued by police officers who swam out to get them. Stornetta describes the rescue of one transient who was swept downstream in his tent near the 13th street bridge.

Tonight, Stornetta will describe the rescue operation to city council. The council will confirm Stornetta as the new fire chief. They will also confirm commander Ty Lewis as the next police chief. Lewis will take over July 15th. He says he’s always wanted to be a chief of police. Commander Ty Lewis will be confirmed as the next Paso Robles police chief at tonight’s meeting. He says the city faces some big challenges with the ongoing opiate crisis, and the anarchy at Paso Robles high school.