A Paso Robles man arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse. 40-year-old Gustavo Perez-Medina faces 39 felony charges in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. He allegedly abused a young girl from August 2013 to March of 2017. The girls is now 12-years-old. She was 8 when the he allegedly started abusing her. Perez is currently in the county jail. His next hearing is scheduled for April 17th.