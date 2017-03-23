Paso Man Gets 6-years for Fatal DUI Crash

Paso Robles Man Sentenced to 6-years for Fatal DUI Crash

24-year-old Alexander Paul Gonzales sentenced to six years in prison after pleading no contest to vehicular manslaughter.

He caused a head-on crash two years ago that killed 18-year-old Jackson Garland.

Gonzales was driving under the influence of heroin and methamphetamine at the time.

He was driving north on South Bay Boulevard in Los Osos in a rented car. Witnesses told the court Gonzales was weaving all over the road. He accelerated to 73 miles per hour and collided head-on with a vehicle driving by Garland.

Gonzales will also pay restitution to the victim’s family. The amount will be determined at a future hearing.