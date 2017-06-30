Paso Pops 2017 Concert tomorrow night

The Paso Pops 2017 Concert is tomorrow night. The concert and fireworks show takes place at the Horse Park on Airport Road. You can buy tickets online at Paso Pops 2017. Kids under 12 get in free. Proceeds benefit the Paderewski Festival. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Inmate Dies at Men’s ColonyNextNext post:Second Garth Brooks show also sells out in 30 secondsRelated postsNorth County Weekend Weather ForecastJune 30, 2017Inmate Dies at Men’s ColonyJune 30, 2017Second Garth Brooks show also sells out in 30 secondsJune 30, 2017North County Weather: tonight clear, tomorrow hot but breezyJune 29, 2017Hill Fire 85% contained, residents begin returning to their homesJune 29, 2017North County Weather, WED 6/28/17June 28, 2017