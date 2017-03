Several Paso Robles residents appealed a recent planning commission decision, allowing for the construction of an RV park next to the Links Golf Course near Jardine and Beacon Roads.

The neighbors of the golf course filed the appeal with Paso Robles City Council on Monday. They want the developer to modify aspects of the proposal.

The plan calls for 290-space RV resort to be build at the Links. It would be called the Cabernet Links RV Resort and Golf Course.

PHOTO CREDIT: www.hotel-r.net