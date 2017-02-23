The Paso Robles Airport Commission meets today at the Emergency Operations Center on Park Street. Discussion on today’s agenda include a report from the Paso Robles Community Development Department on the progress of a proposed development project on the east side of the airport. The Commission will also continue to review and discuss the various elements of a new lease policy. The Airport Commission meets at 6:30 this evening at the Emergency Operations Center. That’s located at 900 Park Street in downtown Paso Robles.

