Paso Robles City Council approves the city’s $2.5 million share to build a $14 million dollar county animal shelter. The vote was 3-2 with Jim Reed and Steve Gregory casting the dissenting votes. Last week, the Atascadero city council voted 3-1 to approve spending $1.9 million dollars. That’s Atascadero’s share. The current animal shelter was built back in the early 70’s, when dogs and cats were often euthanized a few days after being picked up by animal control. The new animal shelter will also accommodate exotic animals like birds, large snakes, pot belly pigs and household goats.

Related posts