Paso Robles City Council 4.30.2018

Tomorrow night, the Paso Robles city council is scheduled to discuss the sanctuary state issue. It started two meetings ago when citizen Michael Rivera raised the question. Last meeting, the issue came up before the city council. The library conference room was packed with people who wanted to talk about it, but one man said that the issue had not been thoroughly advertised, so he asked the issue be delayed. Mayor Steve Martin then compromised on the discussion. Many people did talk about it. Most spoke against the sanctuary state law.

At last week’s Paso Robles school board meeting, an activist educator encouraged people to attend tomorrow night’s city council meeting and speak up for the rights of illegal immigrants to live in California public housing, and receive free education and health services. He urged them to speak up for the sanctuary state to prevent local police from cooperating with immigration officials. You can hear tomorrow night’s Paso Robles city council meeting live here on am 1230 KPRL.