Paso Robles City Council to discuss Sherwood Rd improvements

If you saw automotive news last week, Volvo is no longer going to produce any cars but those power strictly by electricity.

Paso Robles City Councilman Fred Strong says this is creating some issues with the gas tax raising money for road improvements,

Paso Robles City Council to discuss Road Improvements on Sherwood Road this evening at the City Council Meeting.

You can hear the meeting live tonight here KPRL beginning at 6:30.