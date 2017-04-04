The Paso Robles City Council meets tonight at the Library Conference Center on Spring Street. The council will approve a contract for an interim Emergency Services Battalion Chief.
The council is also expected to authorize preliminary work on a Groundwater Sustainability Plan. The Paso Robles City Council meets tonight. You can hear the meeting live on AM 1230 KPRL, beginning at 6:30.
