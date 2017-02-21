Tonight, Paso Robles City Council will consider approval of the city’s share to build a $14 million dollar county Animal Shelter. Last week, the Atascadero City Council voted 3-1 to approve spending $1.9 million dollars- that city’s share of the facility to be built near the sheriff’s department.

The current Animal Shelter was built back in the early 70’s, when dogs and cats were often euthanized a few days after being picked up by Animal Control officers. The new Animal Shelter will also accommodate exotic animals like birds, large snakes, pot belly pigs and household goats. The Paso Robles City Council will discuss it’s involvement at tonight’s meeting.

The council will also revisit a revised smoking ordinance which includes regulations on marijuana smoking. The council will also appoint an interim fire chief and battalion chief.

The Paso Robles City Council meeting can be heard live here on 1230 KPRL beginning at 6:05 this evening.

