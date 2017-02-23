Tonight, the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works will conduct a public forum regarding sustainable groundwater management in the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin. The meeting to be held at six this evening at Kermit King elementary School. The overview of the new state law, Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), and related deadlines. It will also give you an update on efforts to establish required Groundwater Sustainability Agencies. (GSAs.) Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and get involved.

Again, a Paso Robles Groundwater Basin Meeting to be held at 6:00 tonight at Kermit King Elementary School in Paso Robles.

Related posts