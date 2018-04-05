Paso Robles High School Aquatic Complex 4.05.2018

Paso Robles schools superintendent Chris Williams has scheduled ground breaking for the Paso Robles high school aquatic complex.

The event to take place at four Monday afternoon. In a news release sent out yesterday by the school district, Williams says the school district has raised $600,000 dollars in cash and in kind donations. Although the Paso swim website lists the donations at only $20,000. The district apparently receiving a generous donation at the 11th hour, although they have not identified where that come from. KPRL has requested information about the recent half-million dollar donation, but has not received a response.

The aquatic complex includes two stainless steel pools imported from Italy. One pool is 50 meters. The other is 25 yards. Williams estimates the annual maintenance cost of the two pools at $300,000, although the San Luis Obispo recreation department says Sinsheimer pool, which is also 50 meters, costs $900 thousand dollars a year to maintain.