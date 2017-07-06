Paso Robles High School installing solar panels

If you’ve driven by Paso Robles High School recently, you’ve probably noticed the change. Trees which provided shade in the parking lot have been removed. Instead, the administration is putting up overhead solar panels.

In San Luis Obispo, neighbors are fighting plans by the school district there to remove old trees to build a new annex near the high school. One neighbor climbed up into a giant oak tree yesterday to protest its removal. The district also plans to remove a large eucalyptus tree under which students at the high school have congregated for decades.

The district is concerned a limb may fall from the tree and injure a student.

That tree will be replaced with a student support center or performing arts center.

In both Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, tree lovers are losing out to school administrators focused on removing trees to make room for their own development.