Paso Robles Man Walks Away from Minimum Security Prison in California

A Paso Robles man is the latest to become an escapee from a California Prison. According to Pleasant Valley State Prison officials, 33 year old Thomas Dill is thought to have walked away form the minimum-security prison facility, Monday and that was noticed during a prison inmate check. Court records show Dill was sentenced in July, 2015 of possession of a firearm by a felon. Dill was taken to the minimum security prison, despite previous felony convictions, including an August 2011 arrest following a motorcycle chase on Highway 41 with the CHP, which ended when he got stuck in the sand in Morro Bay. Law enforcement found in his possession an illegally altered and concealed shotgun, two daggers and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dill was also under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the arrest. That same year he was also convicted of making criminal threats to create bodily damage or injury. He was eventually paroled in 2014, but had two strikes against him under the state’s three strikes law. Dill is described a white, bald with green eyes, abut 180 pounds and 5′-9”. The prison is located in Southwestern Fresno County.

