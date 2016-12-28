Paso Robles New Years Events

The City of Paso Robles is gearing up to celebrate 2017 with a series of events this week. Among them is a New Years Eve concert and bonfire at the Downtown City Park. The event, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., will feature live music by the JC Smith Band, a high energy Chicago blues-style group bringing a mixture of Jumpin’ Blues to Old School Soul. The event also includes: DJ Chad Fortin, a 20-foot tall bonfire, and the Firestone Walker beer truck, as well as wine and snack options. The ball will also drop. A Times Square-type ball will drop, but at 9:00 p.m. to coincide with midnight on the East Coast so attendees can enjoy the ceremony of ringing in the New Year and still be home before midnight. City Manager Tom Frutchey spoke about the New years Eve event: “We feel it’s a good way to draw visitors and a great time to gather together as a community before heading into 2017. With the ball drop at 9:00 p.m., even families with young children will be able to fully enjoy the celebration.” The City of Paso Robles is partnering with the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association and several other local businesses and organizations to host the night. And it’s free to enter, everyone’s welcome! Keep in mind that due to the event there will be a street closure, 11th Street from Spring to Park will be closed from 4 p.m. until the end of the event on December 31st.

