Paso Robles PD Hires New Officers

The Paso Robles Police Department hires four new police officers. Joseph Gonzales, Alex Ellis, Garrett Silva and Kennet (Joe) Stanley appointed at a ceremony held at he Emergency Operation Center.

The officers each graduated form the 21-week intensive training course at the Allen Hancock police academy.

Stanley and Ellis are both Cal Poly graduates. Stanley graduated from Tempelton High School. Alex Ellis is the daughter of Joe Ramirez, who has been with the Paso Robles Police Department for 27-years.

Garrett Silva is a north county native. He also served in the United States Navy. Officer Gonzales has lived in the north county for several years. He’s a former correctional officer.