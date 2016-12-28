Paso Robles Police Department Bodycams

The Paso Robles Police Department will be getting up to speed with fellow communities like Atascadero, with the use of body cameras and have been added to the patrol car’s dash cameras. So you know they will be worn in plain sight so you know when you’re on camera, when stopped. Officers are not required to tell a person if they are being recorded. The Paso Robles Police Department received eight cameras for a testing period. At a cost of $300 each. Grants and the departments general fund will pay for the cameras, if the department decides to use them permanently. For the past 5 months, Atascadero police have used body cams and are looking to upgrade the devices this spring. San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach are among cities in the County already using body cameras

Related posts