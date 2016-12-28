Paso Robles Rural Area Shooting

The two Virginia men charged with a November 30th incident at a rural Paso Robles home, leading to the suspects and one other person being wounded by gunfire, made a court appearance, this past Tuesday pleading not guilty to their charges. Jaquan Burns and Karheem Graham-Lutchman, are accused of going to a home in the 4100 block of Whispering Oaks Way where there was a party, after knocking on the door, the pair, not invited got into an argument and shots were fired sending them and one man to the hospital with gunshot wounds. While the suspects are out of the hospital and behind bars, the male victim’s condition is not known, he had been admitted to the intensive care unit at Sierra Vista Hospital the night of the shooting. Sheriff’s detectives say the incident was not gang related, but likely drug related. Graham-Lutchman was arrested earlier this year by Henrico County, Virginia Sheriffs, but the nature of the charges are not known. What is know is that Graham-Lutchman who went with the aka of “FRECK”, was at one time wanted by the Chesterfield Police Department on a felony vandalism charge and trespassing. These charges stem from the September 4th, 2016 double-homicide. The suspects remain jailed with bail set at $500,000 each and are due back in court on January 17th.

Related posts