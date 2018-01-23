Paso Robles School Board 1.23.2018

The Paso Robles school board meets tonight at the district office on Niblick road. The school board will hear from district staff how a million dollars disappeared from the district coffers.

Meanwhile, superintendent Chris Williams is currently raising money for a proposed $8.2 million dollar aquatic complex at Paso Robles high school. The district is soliciting donations on KFIG 940 am, a radio station in Fresno. It’s better known today as ESPN Fresno. The district has also created a website called swimpaso.org.

The district has set a goal of raising $750 thousand dollars by the time ground breaks for the aquatic complex in April. The district will use $5.7 million dollars from Measure M money, which voters approved in 2016. They’re trying to raise another $2.5 million dollars to provide a public restroom facility, changing rooms, and a concession stand.

The website lists the donors. So far they include several school district administrators and a Fresno architectural firm.

For more information you are encouraged to visit the district website, or go to swimpaso.org.