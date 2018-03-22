Paso Robles Schools 3.22.2018

The discussion continues at the Paso Robles school district about events starting with the national walk out for gun safety. Tuesday night, about fifty people crowded into the Paso Robles city council meeting to share their concerns about recent events.

The issue is who is going to pay for the SRO officers (School Resource Officers). Some call them safety resource offices. The school district has a good one in Bob Velasquez, but he’s the only one. The school district would like the city to hire two more officers for the schools. And the city to pay for it.