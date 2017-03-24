Paso Schools Now Offer Online Classes

On Tuesday, March 21st, the Paso Robles School District approved a program to offer courses online. Paso Robles the first district in the county to offer an Online Academy.

The Edgenuity online curriculum to give students in the middle and high school years an alternative to attending public school.

14 classes offered for middle school students.

58 courses offered for high school students. They include subjects in math, science, English and social studies. Foreign languages also offered on line.

There are about 20 students enrolled in the Paso Robles Online Academy. District officials hope to grow that number to 50 in the fall.

The district will conduct information sessions about the Online Academy beginning with one scheduled for next Wednesday evening at the district board room.