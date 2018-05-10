Pension Fund 5.10.2018

The $225 billion dollar California state teachers retirement system plans to use the pension fund to step up pressure on retail companies to stop selling assault-type weapons.

If retailers stay in the gun business, CALSTRS will try to unseat members of their board of directors. Under a new policy approved yesterday, CALSTRS would consider divesting from the companies.

CALSTRS plans to hire two new employees to carry out the program.

CALSTRS has $320 million dollars invested in Walmart, and large investments in other retail chains.