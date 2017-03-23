Pfeiffer Bridge Demolition Complete

The final span of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge was demolished yesterday afternoon on Highway 1. Cal trans is removing concrete/steel rebar from the canyon. That debris will be forwarded to recycling centers. Heavy rains caused the bridge to collapse. Cal Trans
Cal Trans hopes to begin construction of a new single span steel bridge within six months, weather permitting.
The final span of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge was demolished yesterday afternoon on Highway 1. Cal trans is removing concrete/steel rebar from the canyon. That debris will be forwarded to recycling centers. Heavy rains caused the bridge to collapse. Cal Trans