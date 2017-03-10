Phillips 66 Hearing

Beginning Monday, the public hearings begin for San Luis Obispo County Supervisors on the proposal by Phillips 66 to build a rail spur to their refinery in Nipomo to allow increased rail traffic. The 1.3 mile rail spur will connect the refinery on the Nipomo Mesa to the main rail line. That will change transportation of crude oil from 250 trucks a week to 2 rail deliveries. This week, a judge rules against a motion by Phillips 66 to stop the hearings. Judge Barry LaBarbera issuing the ruling this week. Phillips 66 had challenged the Planning Commission’s denial in court. First District Supervisor John Peschong will recuse himself from the vote on the issue because his company did work for oil companies previously. The likely vote on the Phillips 66 proposal will be deadlocked at 2-2, which means the Planning Commission’s denial will stand. Regardless, the hearings being Monday.