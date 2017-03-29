Phillips 66 Increase Truck Hauls Through SLO County

Phillips 66 is planning to increase the number of trucks transporting crude oil through San Luis Obispo County. That’s after the San Luis Obispo County Board of supervisors rejected their plans to move 6.6 gallons of crude through the county by rail.

Now, they’re looking at 819 tanker trucks full of crude oil rolling through the county every week.

Instead of ‘train bombs,” as opponents described the trains, the county is now looking at greatly increased numbers of“truck bombs.”

The difference is that instead of 6 additional oil trains per week, there will be about 200 additional trucks per week.

Right now, there are about 365 trucks a week rolling into the refinery on the Nipomo Mesa.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold, who cast the sole vote in favor of the rail spur back on March 15, cited the increased oil trucking as one of the reasons she favored the oil train transportation.